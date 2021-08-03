Wichita calendar: What's coming up

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

Taller "A Nuestro Alcance" Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

El taller "A Nuestro Alcance" aborda temas importantes tales como: auto-conocimiento, su familia de origen y la de su prometido(a), mejorar su habilidad de comunicarse, como manejar conflictos y tomar decisiones, como dialogar sobre finanzas, esperanzas de carrera y ajustes familiares, entre otras cosas.

TobyMac - Hits Deep Tour VOLUNTEER - Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 East Waterman Street, Wichita, KS 67202

AGE REQUIREMENT: 16+ TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE NOTE: If you have purchased a ticket to the show already, please note that you will not be able to watch the entirety of the show if you decide to volunteer. There will be no refund for your show ticket. If you would like to watch the entire show, we would ask that you do not sign up to volunteer. Volunteers, unfortunately, will not get a meet and greet with TobyMac. OTHER VOLUNTEER REQUIREMENTS: -Age 16+ -Fluent in speaking English -Abl

Wichita North High School Class of 1980 40ish Class Reunion Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 830 East 1st Street North, Wichita, KS 67202

Please join the Wichita North High Class of 1980 for their 40ish Class Reunion. Cash/Credit Bar, Light Appetizers will be served.

Clase de introducción de la Familia de las Américas Wichita, KS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 437 N North Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202

Usted está en el lugar correcto para inscribirse en la Clase de Método de Ovulación de la Familia de las Américas