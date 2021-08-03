Live events on the horizon in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stockton:

Fly Casting Practice Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3619 Brookview Dr, Stockton, CA

Our August casting practice will be in Stockton this month at Nelson Park. We practice on the Brookview side of the park along the easement. Contact Amy for more information on this event.

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 242 E. Main St., Stockton, CA 95202

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

Authentic Food Taco & Tequila Festival Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This is an amazing 2 day event featuring authentic foods drinks and samples. Come and join us as we bring you music specialty Tequila's

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Stockton, CA 95201

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Stockton Jazz Festival ft. Soul Singer Tony Terry and much more! Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 221 North Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202

A beautiful day of Music, Food and More starring soul/new jack swing vocalist TONY TERRY and more!