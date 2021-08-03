Richmond events coming soon

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:

804 Day Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:04 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 318 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Come celebrate the art, music, and culture that we love in RVA and all of Central Virginia

RAC 75th Anniversary Scholarship Gala & Holiday Party Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2301 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Join the men of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. for our 75th Anniversary Scholarship & Holiday Party with live music & exquisite cuisine.

The A.B.E (All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

The A.B.E ( All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister. Come spend an Intimate evening with Dave Hollister LIVE and UP CLOSE

Samhain Witch Market Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

Welcome boils and ghouls to our 3rd annual Samhain Witch Market. Come see our amazing vendors, enjoy performances and listen speakers.

Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles Fall Tour 2021 Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, VA 23220

Trampled By Turtles returns to Maymont with very special guests Mt. Joy. Mt. Joy to open, TBT to close.