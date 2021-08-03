Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond events coming soon

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
 2 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:

804 Day

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:04 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 318 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Come celebrate the art, music, and culture that we love in RVA and all of Central Virginia

RAC 75th Anniversary Scholarship Gala & Holiday Party

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2301 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Join the men of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. for our 75th Anniversary Scholarship & Holiday Party with live music & exquisite cuisine.

The A.B.E (All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

The A.B.E ( All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister. Come spend an Intimate evening with Dave Hollister LIVE and UP CLOSE

Samhain Witch Market

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

Welcome boils and ghouls to our 3rd annual Samhain Witch Market. Come see our amazing vendors, enjoy performances and listen speakers.

Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles Fall Tour 2021

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, VA 23220

Trampled By Turtles returns to Maymont with very special guests Mt. Joy. Mt. Joy to open, TBT to close.

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

