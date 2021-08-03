Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

What’s up Virginia Beach: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 2 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Live events are coming to Virginia Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Virginia Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqcRW_0bGQf5Yp00

The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show - VaBeach

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Tackle a challenging mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. The criminal is lurking in the room but you may be a Prime Suspect!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKMqZ_0bGQf5Yp00

USO Experience Paddleboarding

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2500 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Standup Paddle boarding for military families. 10 people per session, per event. 12 sessions total.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVBLq_0bGQf5Yp00

ViBe Creative District Art Tour/Craft Beer Tasting

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to16 murals for artist-approved narratives.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KC5Lq_0bGQf5Yp00

151 Presents - Good Riddance + Strike Anywhere

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 21st St., Virginia Beach , VA 23451

151 & Fat Wreck presents- GOOD RIDDANCE + STRIKE ANYWHERE co - headlining show at the Bunker! After The Fall + No Man will support!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5ARP_0bGQf5Yp00

The World is Yours Tour

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HE$H brings The World Is Yours Tour to VA Beach!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
290
Followers
386
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Murals#Good Riddance#The World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy