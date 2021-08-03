What’s up Virginia Beach: Local events calendar

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Live events are coming to Virginia Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Virginia Beach:

The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show - VaBeach Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Tackle a challenging mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. The criminal is lurking in the room but you may be a Prime Suspect!

USO Experience Paddleboarding Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2500 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Standup Paddle boarding for military families. 10 people per session, per event. 12 sessions total.

ViBe Creative District Art Tour/Craft Beer Tasting Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to16 murals for artist-approved narratives.

151 Presents - Good Riddance + Strike Anywhere Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 21st St., Virginia Beach , VA 23451

151 & Fat Wreck presents- GOOD RIDDANCE + STRIKE ANYWHERE co - headlining show at the Bunker! After The Fall + No Man will support!

The World is Yours Tour Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HE$H brings The World Is Yours Tour to VA Beach!