USA Hockey Returns Full National Junior Team Staff for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
Nate Leaman will be joined by Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte, Steve Miller and Theresa Feaster. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced that Ted Donato (Scituate, Mass.), Kris Mayotte (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Steve Miller (Sun Prairie, Wis.) will serve as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence, R.I.) as video coach, for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The group will join Nate Leaman (East Greenwich, R.I.), head men’s ice hockey coach at Providence College, in an effort to defend the team’s gold medal.teamusa.usahockey.com
