Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

USA Hockey Returns Full National Junior Team Staff for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

By USA Hockey
USA Hockey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Leaman will be joined by Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte, Steve Miller and Theresa Feaster. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced that Ted Donato (Scituate, Mass.), Kris Mayotte (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Steve Miller (Sun Prairie, Wis.) will serve as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence, R.I.) as video coach, for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The group will join Nate Leaman (East Greenwich, R.I.), head men’s ice hockey coach at Providence College, in an effort to defend the team’s gold medal.

teamusa.usahockey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, RI
City
Scituate, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Leaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#College Hockey#College Ice Hockey#Ecac Hockey#Usa Hockey Returns#Providence College#Harvard University#Nhl#Team Usa#Ecac Hockey#Colorado College#St Lawrence University#Cornell#Union College#St Mary S University#Miami University#University Of Denver#Air Force Academy#Ohio State University#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. The officers were in “serious-to-critical” condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy