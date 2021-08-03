Cancel
New Orleans, LA

What’s up New Orleans: Local events calendar

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 2 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Orleans area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSIRd_0bGQewvM00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — LA

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TyLu_0bGQewvM00

New York Giants & New Orleans Saints Party Weekend Celebration

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans, LA 70112

Courtesy Of New Orleans & NYG 4Life Atlanta Metro Presents....Welcome to New York-Orleans aka The Giants & Saints Party Weekend Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dS915_0bGQewvM00

Classic New Orleans Cocktails

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 343 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Learn to mix classic New Orleans drinks in this unique, interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPFao_0bGQewvM00

2021 SAINTS KICKOFF RUN - VOLUNTEER

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Lasalle St, New Orleans, LA 70112

This is the VOLUNTEER registration page only.  Show your true Black and Gold spirit! Come out to support the 2021 SAINTS KICKOFF RUN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSQGP_0bGQewvM00

Dominican Class of 2001: 20 Year High School Reunion

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1007 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

What's Black and White and Aged to 20 Years of Perfection? Dominican's Class of 2001... Join Us in Celebrating Our 20 Year Reunion!

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

