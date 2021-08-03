Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

What's up Baton Rouge: Local events calendar

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 2 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are coming to Baton Rouge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baton Rouge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGPKG_0bGQerVj00

225 vs 504 Karaoke Night

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Urban Market Group Presents 225 vs 504 Karaoke Night Live Downtown at The Basin Music Hall in Baton Rouge, La.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sFaN_0bGQerVj00

Framing Hanley with special guest Them Guys

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this event it is sure to be a great night!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204gzI_0bGQerVj00

Matt Stell

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this one tickets are sure to go fast!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHvky_0bGQerVj00

2022 Baton Rouge New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 201 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

What better way to celebrate the Roaring 20s than with Gatsby themed New Year's Eve. Join us for the most upscale NYE party in Baton Rouge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqhjz_0bGQerVj00

Hairicane The Ultimate Party Band

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and party the night away with the Ultimate Party Band Hairicane!

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

