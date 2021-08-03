What’s up Baton Rouge: Local events calendar
(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are coming to Baton Rouge.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baton Rouge:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 336 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Urban Market Group Presents 225 vs 504 Karaoke Night Live Downtown at The Basin Music Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Don't miss out on this event it is sure to be a great night!!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Don't miss out on this one tickets are sure to go fast!!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM
Address: 201 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
What better way to celebrate the Roaring 20s than with Gatsby themed New Year's Eve. Join us for the most upscale NYE party in Baton Rouge!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801
Come out and party the night away with the Ultimate Party Band Hairicane!
