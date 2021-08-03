What’s up Baton Rouge: Local events calendar

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are coming to Baton Rouge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baton Rouge:

225 vs 504 Karaoke Night Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Urban Market Group Presents 225 vs 504 Karaoke Night Live Downtown at The Basin Music Hall in Baton Rouge, La.

Framing Hanley with special guest Them Guys Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this event it is sure to be a great night!!

Matt Stell Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this one tickets are sure to go fast!!

2022 Baton Rouge New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 201 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

What better way to celebrate the Roaring 20s than with Gatsby themed New Year's Eve. Join us for the most upscale NYE party in Baton Rouge!

Hairicane The Ultimate Party Band Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and party the night away with the Ultimate Party Band Hairicane!