Live events Honolulu — what’s coming up

(HONOLULU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Honolulu calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Honolulu:

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813

Queen's COVID Vaccine Clinic at Fort St. Farmer's Market on 08/03/21

"West Coast Swing" Group Dance Class Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 770 Kapiolani Boulevard, #115, Honolulu, HI 96813

Come join us for a flirtatious West Coast Swing Group Dance Class! The style combines the mood of blues music with the spontaneity of swing.

Trap N Paint 3 Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 461 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

September 3rd join us for Good Music, Good Food, Good Drinks and Good Fun and Make Friends at Artistry. Bring your creative mind.

Second Annual Innovations In Sanitation Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1451 Queen Emma Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us for an afternoon of presentations, discussions, and pau hana where we discuss the latest wastewater technologies coming to Hawaii.

AUGUST OPEN HOUSE GUEST SESSION Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 770 Kapiolani Blvd, Suite 115, Honolulu, HI 96813

Are you ready to put a little fun into your life?!? We are excited to open our doors and welcome you to the awesome world of Dance!