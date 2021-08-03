Cancel
I love my Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds — now they're at the lowest ever price

By Jason England
laptopmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are now 35% off for the next few hours at Soundcore — dropping them down to just £84.99. It started as a lightning deal over at Amazon, but Anker has kept the party going! One of my favorite pairs of truly wireless earbuds stays at its lowest ever price.

