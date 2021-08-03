Budget Workshops Start
The Commissioners Court held its first in a series of budget workshops Monday. Five departments in the county had their budget requests discussed and reviewed with the Court. This coming year’s budget for Orange County is going to be very lean because FEMA has not provided any of the reimbursement to the county for the cleanup following Hurricane Laura in 2020. The Commissioners are expecting close to $11 million from the federal government for the recovery by the county from that storm.kogt.com
