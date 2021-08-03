Omaha events coming up

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omaha:

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1615 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

The Garden Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

The Garden will bring Vada Vada to Slowdown on May 9.

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Omaha Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 1205 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68102

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Travel like A ROCKSTAR~ Get PAID like A BOSS (Omaha, NE) Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 203 South 18th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Allow your career to TAKE OFF as you CRUISE into the 8 Trillion Dollar Industry affectionately known as TRAVEL.

David Archuleta Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Singer/songwriter and American Idol star David Archuleta will bring his OK, All Right tour to Slowdown on May 17.