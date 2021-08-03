Live events Raleigh — what’s coming up

(RALEIGH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Raleigh calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

BREAK THE CYCLE Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 South West Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Please Join us at The Women’s Center’s 1st Annual Bike Event Raising Awareness & Financial Support that Benefits At-risk and Homeless Women

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to the house! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.

Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies w/ The Ries Brothers Live Album Recording Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

We are recording Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies for a Live at The Pour House limited edition double LP! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.

2022 Raleigh New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 PM

Address: 421 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601

The most upscale New Year's Eve Party in Raleigh, NC - Gatsby's House NYE: 5hr prepaid bar, DJ dancing, casino games with prizes & more!

Local Band Local Beer: Presented by Jessie Drew Booking Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Lee Roberts from Blue Frequency, Shrub(b), Dylan Innes, Zephyranthes, Housterino, LYLVC- members of A&A and Kiss The Curse.