Pompano Beach, FL

Live events Pompano Beach — what’s coming up

Pompano Beach Daily
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:

Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 1, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Exit 36 nurtures, supports and showcases regional, national and international writers, facilitators and artists across the country.

2021 South Florida Gifted & Talented Symposium - MAY THE GIFT BE WITH YOU!

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:45 AM

Address: 600 NE 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

2021 South Florida Gifted & Talented Symposium - MAY THE GIFT BE WITH YOU!

HR 218 – Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1315 SW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL

HR 218 – Florida Department of Law Enforcement H.R. 218 “The Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act” Tactical Firearms Academy is a leading provider of HR 218 – Florida Department of Law Enforcement...

Bunker - The Stage Play

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bunker takes you through the young life of Khalan and his mother Shani as they grow in love and find their way to peace.

ADVENTURE VACATION EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Event for Vacations, Weekend Getaways, Tours, Resorts, Cruises and Exotic Destinations!

ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

