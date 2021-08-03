Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville events coming up

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 2 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxhvH_0bGQeNTH00

Wizard Fest 11/14 NASHVILLE

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 316 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSuzw_0bGQeNTH00

Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for rooftop yoga at Acme Feed & Seed presented by LabCanna.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiXjw_0bGQeNTH00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — TN

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBD99_0bGQeNTH00

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17: TBD

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bclni_0bGQeNTH00

24k Body Sculpting Spa Business Training Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Join a 16.5 billion dollar industry immediately. Learn and perform body sculpting techniques for your spa business.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
201
Followers
359
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Dance Party#Live Events#Sun Nov 11#Sun Oct 10#Acme Feed Seed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy