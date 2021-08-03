Nashville events coming up

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

Wizard Fest 11/14 NASHVILLE Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 316 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for rooftop yoga at Acme Feed & Seed presented by LabCanna.

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — TN Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17: TBD Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

24k Body Sculpting Spa Business Training Nashville, TN Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Join a 16.5 billion dollar industry immediately. Learn and perform body sculpting techniques for your spa business.