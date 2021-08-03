Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham calendar: What's coming up

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 2 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are lining up on the Birmingham calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Birmingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkEgF_0bGQeLhp00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmzBx_0bGQeLhp00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IB3J6_0bGQeLhp00

Classic Jazz Block Party

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1725 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

A special evening of classic jazz under the stars featuring "Milkshake" Mayfield Quintet...live jazz and lawnchairs. Don't miss it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpEWv_0bGQeLhp00

Sip & Paint Party!!

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1612 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Saturday August 14th @7pm The Premiere Sip & Paint Party Returns but to a New Location!! 1612 3rd Avenue North Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XgfF_0bGQeLhp00

Building the Foundation!

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1928 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Join us for our 3rd Annual Building Blocks for Success Seminar, sponsored by Saved by Grace Ministries.

Learn More

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

