Salt Lake City, UT

Live events Salt Lake City — what’s coming up

Salt Lake City News Watch
 2 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Salt Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47n54C_0bGQeI3e00

IXL Live - Salt Lake City, UT (Oct. 28)

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27z6bk_0bGQeI3e00

Manchester Orchestra

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Manchester Orchestra at The Complex on 2/19/22! Get Tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8srG_0bGQeI3e00

Tom Odell: The Monsters Tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Tom Odell at The Complex on 4/8/22. Get tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwO4L_0bGQeI3e00

MitiS 'Lost' Tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

MitiS is bringing his Lost album tour to Salt Lake City this December!

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

