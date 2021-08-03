Live events Salt Lake City — what’s coming up

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Salt Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

IXL Live - Salt Lake City, UT (Oct. 28) Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

Manchester Orchestra Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Manchester Orchestra at The Complex on 2/19/22! Get Tickets!

Tom Odell: The Monsters Tour Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Tom Odell at The Complex on 4/8/22. Get tickets!

MitiS 'Lost' Tour Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

MitiS is bringing his Lost album tour to Salt Lake City this December!