Memphis, TN

Live events Memphis — what’s coming up

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 2 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

Fire Museum Vouchers

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 118 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

This voucher allows admission of one student and parent from a MidSuoth Area School.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Memphis

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Turn Memphis into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace.  Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com.

2nd Annual Craft Food & Wine Festival benefiting Church Health

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 45 South 2nd Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Join the 2nd Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival and celebrate culinary magic! Event proceeds will benefit Church Health clinical services.

HHS Class of 2000/2001 Reunion

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 22 North B.B. King Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38103

You're invited to celebrate our 20 Year Reunion for HHS Class of 2000 & 2001 at the Clover Club located downtown!

Black and Gold Southern Soul Scorpio Party featuring Courtney Little

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Riverside Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Scorpios come out and party on the river. Black Black and Gold Southern Soul Party featuring Courtney Little.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

