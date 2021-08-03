Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville calendar: Events coming up

Louisville Daily
 2 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Louisville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Louisville area:

Quiet Events US Tour - Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 611 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Color Me KD 2021

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

You have an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on America’s future by standing with Kappa Delta Sorority to promote the well-b

2021 Whiskey Walking Tours

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Explore Louisville's unique bourbon whiskey history and its influence today through a free "Whiskey Walking Tour" in downtown Louisville, KY

A Wizard's Christmas: (WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 22, 2021 11:00am-2pm )

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

