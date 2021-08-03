Louisville calendar: Events coming up
(LOUISVILLE, KY) Louisville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Louisville area:
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 611 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1301 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202
You have an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on America’s future by standing with Kappa Delta Sorority to promote the well-b
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
Explore Louisville's unique bourbon whiskey history and its influence today through a free "Whiskey Walking Tour" in downtown Louisville, KY
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.
Comments / 0