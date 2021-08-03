Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City events coming up

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 2 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Oklahoma City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oklahoma City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akvFO_0bGQeBsZ00

Afternoon Yoga with YogaSix

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Join Core4 and the New Yogasix of Nichols Hills for an evening session of Yoga and Beer. The Cost is $12 and comes with a 10oz Pour after your session. Also check out other Health & Wellness...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461KzM_0bGQeBsZ00

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing®

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lZst_0bGQeBsZ00

Moon Taxi in Concert

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 901 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

The Jones Assembly presents Moon Taxi in concert on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Be sure to grab your tickets today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vLWI_0bGQeBsZ00

Core4 Brewery Popup YogaSix Class - 101

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7 North Lee Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join us at YogaSix Nichols Hills as we host a 101 popup yoga class at Core4 Brewery! Each ticket comes with a FREE BEER!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCvVy_0bGQeBsZ00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
310
Followers
353
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Nichols Hills, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga And Beer#Cost#Health Wellness#Thetahealing#Jones Assembly#Core4 Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy