Oklahoma City events coming up

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Oklahoma City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oklahoma City area:

Afternoon Yoga with YogaSix Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Join Core4 and the New Yogasix of Nichols Hills for an evening session of Yoga and Beer. The Cost is $12 and comes with a 10oz Pour after your session. Also check out other Health & Wellness...

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing® Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!

Moon Taxi in Concert Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 901 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

The Jones Assembly presents Moon Taxi in concert on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Be sure to grab your tickets today!

Core4 Brewery Popup YogaSix Class - 101 Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7 North Lee Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join us at YogaSix Nichols Hills as we host a 101 popup yoga class at Core4 Brewery! Each ticket comes with a FREE BEER!

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!