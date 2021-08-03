Cancel
Would You Pay $17 for ONE Disney FastPass?!

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FastPass+ system at Disney World has not returned since the parks reopened in July of 2020, and there’s no word on when it will. FastPasses essentially let you book a time slot to skip most of the line on attractions. Disneyland Paris recently implemented a new system of paid FastPasses, called Disney Premier Access. This is different from Disney World, where FastPasses were free to guests with a park ticket. Now we have a look at the exact pricing for Disneyland Paris’ new FastPass system.

#Disney Parks#Walt Disney Studios Park#Disney World#Fastpasses#Disney Premier Access#Disneyland Paris#The Disneyland Paris App#Lightyear Laser Blast#Star Tours#Autopia#Premiere Access#Dfb#The Dfb Newsletter#Fastpass
