Joey King's Happiness Is "In Development"

Billy Corben's Netflix docuseries follow-up to his 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys and 2008's Cocaine Cowboys 2 is, says Richard Roeper, "an extremely well-crafted, fast-paced and consistently involving series, featuring the usual true-crime documentary mix of archival footage, undercover audio and video recordings, present-day interviews with prosecutors, journalists and many of the key criminal players on the expansive Magluta/Falcon crime tree, and some terrific visuals — including timelines illustrated as lines of cocaine, and courtroom-style sketches where the eyes of the witnesses suddenly come to animated life. (Trust me, it’s a really cool and effective device.) This is also one of the best-edited documentary series I’ve ever seen. Cocaine Cowboys juggles an ever-growing roster of colorful characters, but we never lose sight of the main storylines, and just when we’re wondering, 'Hey what about so-and-so?' boom! We return to that particular story. It’s as if the filmmakers are anticipating exactly what the viewers want to see next." ALSO: Cocaine Cowboys excels at telling this truly jaw-dropping saga in a way that both acknowledges the savage corruption of this time while remaining lighthearted enough to binge watch.