Colorado State

Coming soon: Colorado Springs events

Colorado Springs News Watch
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:

USO Pathfinders Networking Event

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

USO Colorado Pathfinders Networking Event where you can speak to employer hiring in the Colorado Area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rUqa_0bGQdzXK00

Before Work Guided Nature Escape

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: North Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Tuesday mornings in Colorado Springs...come get your nature fix before starting work with a beautiful morning hike!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kT5R_0bGQdzXK00

Monday Sound Bath Meditation at Venetucci Ranch Barn

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch Barn with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QA1lZ_0bGQdzXK00

DisasterCon 2021

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2886 S Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

DisasterCon is for individuals and organizations to network together to prepare for Disasters and Storm Chasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419saU_0bGQdzXK00

2021 CO ACC Heart Failure Summit

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

HF Summit 2021 by Colorado Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

