Coming soon: Colorado Springs events
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
USO Colorado Pathfinders Networking Event where you can speak to employer hiring in the Colorado Area.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: North Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Tuesday mornings in Colorado Springs...come get your nature fix before starting work with a beautiful morning hike!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch Barn with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 2886 S Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
DisasterCon is for individuals and organizations to network together to prepare for Disasters and Storm Chasing.
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM
Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
HF Summit 2021 by Colorado Chapter of the American College of Cardiology
Comments / 0