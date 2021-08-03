Events on the Bakersfield calendar
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bakersfield area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Our Mission: To Promote Patriotism By Encouraging Elected Officials to “Vote Yes” To Display Our National Motto IN GOD WE TRUST
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 2005 Eye Street, #Ste 8, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Learn what the path to licensure is directly from an NCARB Licensing Advisor a session for licensure candidates and Associate Members.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 3400 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Event roll in time will be at 4pm Judging begins at 6pm Giveaways begin at 7pm Alcohol must be to a minimum and in cans NO GLASS
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301
Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 3801 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Come out n support ur local food vendors n have a fun Sunday afternoon with live bands food ,drink, n local vendors on site save the date
Comments / 0