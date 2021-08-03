Events on the Bakersfield calendar

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bakersfield area:

2021 In God We Trust America Banquet Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Our Mission: To Promote Patriotism By Encouraging Elected Officials to “Vote Yes” To Display Our National Motto IN GOD WE TRUST

Path to Licensure by AIA Golden Empire Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2005 Eye Street, #Ste 8, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn what the path to licensure is directly from an NCARB Licensing Advisor a session for licensure candidates and Associate Members.

The block party Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3400 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Event roll in time will be at 4pm Judging begins at 6pm Giveaways begin at 7pm Alcohol must be to a minimum and in cans NO GLASS

An Evening with Amy Grant Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Food Truck Showcase n Showdown Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3801 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come out n support ur local food vendors n have a fun Sunday afternoon with live bands food ,drink, n local vendors on site save the date