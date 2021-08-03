Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Events on the Bakersfield calendar

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 2 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bakersfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDbLf_0bGQdu7h00

2021 In God We Trust America Banquet

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Our Mission: To Promote Patriotism By Encouraging Elected Officials to “Vote Yes” To Display Our National Motto IN GOD WE TRUST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwltr_0bGQdu7h00

Path to Licensure by AIA Golden Empire

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2005 Eye Street, #Ste 8, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn what the path to licensure is directly from an NCARB Licensing Advisor a session for licensure candidates and Associate Members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Ir9_0bGQdu7h00

The block party

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3400 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Event roll in time will be at 4pm Judging begins at 6pm Giveaways begin at 7pm Alcohol must be to a minimum and in cans NO GLASS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzaMO_0bGQdu7h00

An Evening with Amy Grant

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIMdn_0bGQdu7h00

Food Truck Showcase n Showdown

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3801 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come out n support ur local food vendors n have a fun Sunday afternoon with live bands food ,drink, n local vendors on site save the date

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

