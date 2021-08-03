Cancel
Washington State

Washington events coming up

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 2 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Washington area:

Washington DC Speed Dating (26-38) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Singles Event

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 H St NW, Washington, WA 20001

Washington DC Speed Dating (26-38) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Singles Event

Otakon: TonalTheory at Flash Nightclub

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Celebrating Otakon 2021, Augment Arcade is throwing a special two-day music event at Flash Nightclub for conference attendees and guests.

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Washington, Washington, DC 20001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner - Dallas

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 20001

Join us for an evening of WhistlePig Whiskey perfectly paired with Del Frisco's cuisine.

Rappers Paint and Sip @ Electric Cool Aid with Sarah Paints Rappers

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 512 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Paint and sip at Electric Cool Aid DC. Pick between Cardi B, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Mac Miller, RBG, Snoop Dog, and Post Malone

ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

