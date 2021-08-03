Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City calendar: Events coming up

Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 2 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Live events are coming to Kansas City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kansas City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiAPU_0bGQdimD00

Creators Meet & Shoot at MOTIVE

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #Suite #505, Kansas City, MO 64101

Bring your camera, friends, and creativity! Motive is hosting an "Open Studio," day for all photographers, models, and creatives!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B85z_0bGQdimD00

Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Grooves reminiscent of the late 60's/early 70's dance scene. Funk. Rare groove. Boogaloo. Soul jazz. Gettin' down music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnZte_0bGQdimD00

BOTB Presents: Comedy Night at The Barrel w/ Jozalyn Sharp

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #405, Kansas City, MO 64101

Live comedy at The Barrel is a show unlike any other. Intimate, Hilarious, and Wild from front to back. You don't want to miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvpw4_0bGQdimD00

Fritz Hutchison

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

We're excited to have Fritz and band back aboard The Ship - Fritz and his band are always a rockin' great time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlkdD_0bGQdimD00

Honky Tonk Tuesday: The Naughty Pines

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Join The Naughty Pines and The Ship for dinner and an evening of classic country and honky tonk music.

