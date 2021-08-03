Kansas City calendar: Events coming up
(KANSAS CITY, MO) Live events are coming to Kansas City.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Kansas City area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #Suite #505, Kansas City, MO 64101
Bring your camera, friends, and creativity! Motive is hosting an "Open Studio," day for all photographers, models, and creatives!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Grooves reminiscent of the late 60's/early 70's dance scene. Funk. Rare groove. Boogaloo. Soul jazz. Gettin' down music!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #405, Kansas City, MO 64101
Live comedy at The Barrel is a show unlike any other. Intimate, Hilarious, and Wild from front to back. You don't want to miss this!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
We're excited to have Fritz and band back aboard The Ship - Fritz and his band are always a rockin' great time.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Join The Naughty Pines and The Ship for dinner and an evening of classic country and honky tonk music.
