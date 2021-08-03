Albuquerque calendar: Events coming up
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are coming to Albuquerque.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albuquerque:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 109 Gold Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102
We are back! The 3rd annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival will be live and in person with vendor market, cooking demos, music, & more
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1000 Woodward Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
An intimate atmosphere for engaged couples to be inspired + experience first hand their wedding experts .
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 1901 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Inheritance Convergence is a unique gathering of a diverse group of women from all across New Mexico and the neighboring states.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 312 Central Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Albuquerque ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 PM
Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Electronic Dance Music pioneers The Crystal Method return to Albuquerque for a night of absolute freedom pumping through a wall of 18" subs.
