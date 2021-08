On August 5, Secretary Blinken chaired the tenth anniversary meeting of the Friends of the Mekong ministerial. The Secretary congratulated the group on its sustained support to the Mekong subregion and its commitment to transparency, good governance, and inclusive economic growth. Friends of the Mekong countries and institutions have provided over $25 billion in development assistance to the Mekong subregion since 2015. The Secretary emphasized U.S. efforts in support of a resilient, secure, open, and interconnected Mekong subregion through the Mekong-U.S. Partnership and highlighted the importance of the Mekong River basin to ASEAN prosperity and the principles in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.