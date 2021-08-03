Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and A High-Risk Population

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study looked at the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in a high-risk national population within a real-world setting. The past week has been rocked with increasing conversations of rising COVID-19 rates in the United States, breakthrough infections, vaccine efficacy, and the realities that COVID-19 is not going anywhere quite yet. The truth is that vaccines are an amazingly effective and life-saving tool, but don’t provide sterilizing immunity. Encouraging people to get vaccinated during a pandemic should be easy, but we’ve struggled to address core issues with hesitancy and explain the nuance of vaccination, immunity, and that even these very effective vaccines are imperfect and may require complementary strategies like masking.

