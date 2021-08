Thomas Drance of The Athletic (Vancouver) joins host All The Kings Men host Jesse Cohen to talk about the veteran defenseman and what his signing will mean for the Kings. The addition of the veteran left-handed Edler worked out to be a one-year, $3.5 million-dollar deal. The 35-year-old defenseman, who has spent all 15 years of his career with a division foe, the Vancouver Canucks, leaves the organization leaves with plenty left in the tank according Drance, and should be a solid add for the Kings, both in terms of his intelligence on the ice and his skillset.