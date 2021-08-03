Denver events coming up

(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denver:

Webinar - Why Microsoft 365 Backup is Critical in the Modern Age Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:40 AM

Address: 951 20th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Introduce you to the unique risks of not ensuring off-site backups

Run Denver Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: TBD Denver, Denver, CO 80202

Experience and Run Denver virtually and the rich history behind this beautiful City in your virtual packet!

Free Market Painting Workshop Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1801 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202

Join us at Free Market for a painting workshop hosted by Erika Lenaye.