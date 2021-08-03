Tampa calendar: Coming events
(TAMPA, FL) Tampa has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
A family-friendly event featuring cook-offs, live music, a competitive corn hole tournament, and the days best college football games.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
FREE 1-on-1 session is scheduled at a day/time convenient to you. Talk with a trained facilitator, ask questions, and get resources!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 200 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Let's Get Back To Networking! Our ABC Central Florida West is excited to get everyone back to networking.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1274 Ray Charles Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
A yummy 3-course meal. A panel of professionals aid estranged adults in strengthening their role as parent to their child(ren).
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 220 West 7th Avenue, 3rd Floor, Tampa, FL 33602
Networking Reception for program participants of New Skills for a New Fight and companies with cybersecurity teams in the Tampa Bay area.
