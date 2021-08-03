Tampa calendar: Coming events

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:

2021 Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

A family-friendly event featuring cook-offs, live music, a competitive corn hole tournament, and the days best college football games.

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

FREE 1-on-1 session is scheduled at a day/time convenient to you. Talk with a trained facilitator, ask questions, and get resources!

ABC Central Florida West - August Luncheon Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Let's Get Back To Networking! Our ABC Central Florida West is excited to get everyone back to networking.

Uniting Families 4 Dinner Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1274 Ray Charles Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

A yummy 3-course meal. A panel of professionals aid estranged adults in strengthening their role as parent to their child(ren).

New Skills for a New Fight Networking Reception Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West 7th Avenue, 3rd Floor, Tampa, FL 33602

Networking Reception for program participants of New Skills for a New Fight and companies with cybersecurity teams in the Tampa Bay area.