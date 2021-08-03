What’s up Columbus: Local events calendar

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

Utsaaha - the annual music program by students of Dhvani Music School Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 6660 High St # 1H, Worthington, OH

Dhvani presents August 8th Utsaaha – the annual music program by the Students of Dhvani Music School Two years since the start of DMS we are excited to have our get-together to celebrate our...

Farmer Lee Jones Book Signing Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 655 Dearborn Park Lane, #suite z, Worthington, OH 43085

Join the Columbus ACF and Zinc Foodservice for a night of fun! Farmer Lee Jones will be in-person signing his book and sharing information.

Westerville Genoa MS XC team night Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Worthington, OH

Cross Country season is back! Athletes will be gearing up for their BACK TO NORMAL SEASON at their official Road Runner Sport's Team night Fundraiser! All in attendance will receive a special...

Life, Accident & Health 40 Hr Class Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6827 North High Street #10th, Worthington, OH

New! Life, Accident & Health 40 Hr Live Class with Virtual Option!* Class Times Monday - Friday - 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM State Life, Accident and Health Exam: 150 Scored Questions Duration: 2 Hours, 30...

CABS Friday Evening of Boardgaming !!! Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 670 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Worthington, OH

