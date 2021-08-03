Cancel
El Paso, TX

Live events on the horizon in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 2 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC9Tx_0bGQdGFz00

Taft Diaz Summer Chef's Dinner Experience

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 209 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Please join us for our Summer Chefs Dinner with Chef Carlos Castillo and wine pairings by Dezilu Wine Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ea1U_0bGQdGFz00

SANGRE GITANA (live) @ Speaking Rock

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 122 S Old Pueblo Rd, El Paso, TX

Sangre Gitana returns to Speaking Rock for a night of passion, flamenco, rumba, dance, party and fun. Also check out other Parties in Fort Bliss , Dance Events in Fort Bliss , Entertainment Events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yKqF_0bGQdGFz00

Plaza Classic Film Fest - Critical Thinking

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso, TX

Comedian John Leguizamo takes a serious turn behind and in front of the camera in this earnest account of a team of chess-playing inner-city Cuban-American Miami high school students who overcome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uujlc_0bGQdGFz00

Saturday Night Fever

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 125 W Mills Ave, El Paso, TX

Buy Plaza Classic Film Fest: Saturday Night Fever tickets to attend this festival live and in-person on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 7:00 pm at The Plaza Theatre - El Paso in El Paso, TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3zTt_0bGQdGFz00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — El Paso

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

