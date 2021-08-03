Jacksonville events coming soon

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Jacksonville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

Studio Practice: Figure Drawing with William McMahan Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join artist and teacher, William McMahan for figure drawing. This life drawing class is designed for artists of all levels of experience.

Gator Bowl All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Enjoy an All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar and Unlimited Food with over 1,000 fans from both teams!

Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design: Wireframes and Prototypes Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Looking to build a strong foundation for a career in UX/UI Design? Learn all about Wireframes and Prototypes in this interactive webinar!

Jacksonville Walking Tours - Top to Bottom (Tue 10am) Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

From a rooftop view to the secret underground tunnels on this fun tour. We also take you behind the scenes of several other buildings.

Summit 2022 Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 225 East Coastline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Summit is an annual event held by Burn Boot Camp HQ on behalf of our Franchise Partners, Trainers, and Operations teams.