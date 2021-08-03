Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville events coming soon

Jacksonville News Alert
 2 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Jacksonville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARrUl_0bGQdDbo00

Studio Practice: Figure Drawing with William McMahan

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join artist and teacher, William McMahan for figure drawing. This life drawing class is designed for artists of all levels of experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBDpI_0bGQdDbo00

Gator Bowl All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Enjoy an All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar and Unlimited Food with over 1,000 fans from both teams!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBGV7_0bGQdDbo00

Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design: Wireframes and Prototypes

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Looking to build a strong foundation for a career in UX/UI Design? Learn all about Wireframes and Prototypes in this interactive webinar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCwn8_0bGQdDbo00

Jacksonville Walking Tours - Top to Bottom (Tue 10am)

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

From a rooftop view to the secret underground tunnels on this fun tour. We also take you behind the scenes of several other buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUDS5_0bGQdDbo00

Summit 2022

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 225 East Coastline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Summit is an annual event held by Burn Boot Camp HQ on behalf of our Franchise Partners, Trainers, and Operations teams.

