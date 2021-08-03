Milwaukee events coming soon

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Milwaukee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milwaukee:

EOA Event: LEARNING DAY (Execution) Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Entrepreneurs Organization Workshop: Strategy Day Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Fundraiser for Cathedral Square Friends Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 North Broadway, 10th floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a special event fundraiser at the rooftop home of Michael Drescher.

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish? Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1819 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?