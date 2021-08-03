Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee events coming soon

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 2 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Milwaukee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milwaukee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aQCr_0bGQdCj500

EOA Event: LEARNING DAY (Execution)

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Learn More

Entrepreneurs Organization Workshop: Strategy Day

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlYZC_0bGQdCj500

Fundraiser for Cathedral Square Friends

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 North Broadway, 10th floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a special event fundraiser at the rooftop home of Michael Drescher.

Learn More

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dy36t_0bGQdCj500

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1819 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?

Learn More

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

