Tucson events coming soon

(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tucson area:

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) with Night Beats and Breanna Barbara live on the Plaza stage.

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Tucson Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Luna Luna Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Luna Luna (Dallas, TX) hits the historic Club stage with support from BOYO and Estereomance !

Death Bells Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Australian post-punk band Death Bells returns to the Club stage with support from Provoker.

shame Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Explosive English post-punk outfit shame are back on the Club stage.