Orlando, FL

Events on the Orlando calendar

Orlando Times
 2 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Live events are coming to Orlando.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Orlando area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmjGC_0bGQd4kW00

NYE 21 New Years Eve in Downtown Orlando | Tier & Room22 +more

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 20 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

NYE 21 New Years Eve in Downtown Orlando | Tier & Room22 +more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lQff_0bGQd4kW00

Orange County CFHTTF Red Sand Project

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Red Sand Project is a way for people to come together and connect, raising awareness about human trafficking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mazIw_0bGQd4kW00

Immersive Van Gogh (Peak)

Orlando, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit orlandovangogh.com This event has a no refund policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vj8e_0bGQd4kW00

Artist Talk | AS SEEN IN FLORIDA

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 420 East Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Snap! Downtown presents a tour with 'AS SEEN IN FLORIDA' artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BXU0_0bGQd4kW00

The “Party ‘Til We Break” tour featuring The Cybertronic Spree

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Dr., Orlando, FL 32801

The “Party ‘Til We Break” tour featuring The Cybertronic Spree in Orlando at the Abbey

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

