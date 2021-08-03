Software delivery startup Harness adds cloud cost management tools

SHELTON, CT., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, OEM Controls has been designing and manufacturing customized control products and data delivery solutions. Using state-of-the-art engineering expertise and proven field-tested components, OEM offers a plethora of products that can meet the specifications and demands of both OEM's and end-users across a wide range of off-highway industries. Recently, the OEM Data Delivery Division has developed its revolutionary Bluetooth Pump Tracker. They have continued to expand their Bluetooth tracker and sensor devices with Bluetooth fuel tracking. Their vision was to enable their customers to know everything regarding their equipment and employees with ease and simplicity while improving ROI and optimizing performance. To close the loop and capture the fuel data, they partnered with HokuApps , a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, to develop an IoT-based mobility solution to turn their vision into reality.