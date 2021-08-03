Cancel
Software

Software delivery startup Harness adds cloud cost management tools

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuous software delivery startup Harness Inc. is aiming to help its customers rein in their cloud computing expenses with the launch of an intelligent cloud cost management module. Harness is best known for its continuous delivery-as-a-service platform that relies on machine learning algorithms to monitor new software releases in case...

