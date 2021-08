BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met on Thursday with Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit focused on democracy and regional security, climate change and cooperation in response to COVID-19. Sullivan’s visit was the highest-level U.S. visit to Brazil since the Biden administration took office almost eight months ago and was aimed at advancing ties between the hemisphere’s two largest democracies, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.