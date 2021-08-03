Cancel
Houston, TX

What’s up Houston: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Houston Digest
 2 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7yRL_0bGQcqPk00

NIGERIA CULTURAL PARADE & FESTIVAL (Downtown Houston)

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1400 Clay Street, Houston, TX 77002

The Largest and Official cultural celebration showcasing the beauty of Nigeria and its diversity in Downtown Houston!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po9e0_0bGQcqPk00

Party With The Lady Goodfellas

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1720 Main street, Houston, TX 77002

Join list to get FREE ENTRY and SHOTS (Before 11:30PM) ; EVERY NIGHT ‼️ Sponsored by @_theladygoodfellas on IG!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMecN_0bGQcqPk00

Verano Fest

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 3700 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

Live music By Elyze, The Glass, Satri, Vagabundos, Espantapajaros. Sponsored by Rock Animal and HOU Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TF1J4_0bGQcqPk00

Houston Spades Night (Downtown)

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

Get your best partner, and come out for a night of cards, drinks, and swag!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOVx7_0bGQcqPk00

Bridal Flea- September '21

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1120 Naylor, Houston, TX 77002

Shop from small handmade businesses and newlyweds, with leftover wedding items, in an intimate setting!

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

