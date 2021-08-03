Live events coming up in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are coming to Indianapolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:

Youth Mental Health First Aid (In-Person) Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4201 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Recognize the signs and symptoms of a young person who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Block Fest 21' Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4602 E. Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Performances by: Ali Cheri, E. Vincent, Kloe Je, Yadin Kol, DJ Boogie Bang Libations by Phases by Fazle This concert is standing room only!

Hearts for the Lost - Compelled Conference Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1035 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Hearts for the Lost Team is coming to train you to share your faith Biblically & learn what it means to be Compelled for Christ!

Pro-Life Film Series: Divided Hearts of America Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 520 Stevens Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Benjamin Watson laces up for a new cause: bringing empathy and understanding to all sides of the abortion debate.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then RSVP today and make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.