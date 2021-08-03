Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Events on the Minneapolis calendar

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwhdB_0bGQce4G00

The Lacs ft Demun Jones, Hard Target and Wess Nile

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 315 North 1st Avenue, #N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The Lacs continue their Country LIT tour into the Twin Cities area at Wild Greg's Saloon Minneapolis!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSYRu_0bGQce4G00

5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® - Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The 5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LXi2_0bGQce4G00

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZPNU_0bGQce4G00

Discover Your Inner Chic, Hip, and Well You After 50

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

A panel of primetime female trendsetters will provide a fresh and fun take on style after 50 with models showing styles, ideas, and looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrG7m_0bGQce4G00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

