Events on the Minneapolis calendar
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 315 North 1st Avenue, #N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Lacs continue their Country LIT tour into the Twin Cities area at Wild Greg's Saloon Minneapolis!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 315 N 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
The 5th Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 300 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
A panel of primetime female trendsetters will provide a fresh and fun take on style after 50 with models showing styles, ideas, and looks.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401
We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!
