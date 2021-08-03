Events on the Miami calendar

(MIAMI, FL) Miami is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

OVERTOWN POETRY Open Mic Dinner Party Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1300 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

DOPE POETS, DELICIOUS CUISINE & LIVE DJ! 2ND TUESDAYS IN OVERTOWN

"One-Way Ticket" featuring Langston Hughes and Jacob Lawrence Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 249 Northwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Hampton Art Lovers Presents: "One Way Ticket : Movement, Migrations and Liberty” featuring Langston Hughes & Jacob Lawrence.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Beyond Van Gogh - August 3rd Miami, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1400 N Miami Ave

Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.

Hacker Nation at StartUP FIU Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!