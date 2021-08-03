Events on the Miami calendar
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1300 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
DOPE POETS, DELICIOUS CUISINE & LIVE DJ! 2ND TUESDAYS IN OVERTOWN
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 249 Northwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33136
Hampton Art Lovers Presents: "One Way Ticket : Movement, Migrations and Liberty” featuring Langston Hughes & Jacob Lawrence.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1400 N Miami Ave
Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199
Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!
