Miami, FL

Events on the Miami calendar

Miami News Alert
 2 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Miami is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Trd00_0bGQcbQ500

OVERTOWN POETRY Open Mic Dinner Party

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1300 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

DOPE POETS, DELICIOUS CUISINE & LIVE DJ! 2ND TUESDAYS IN OVERTOWN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2GOX_0bGQcbQ500

"One-Way Ticket" featuring Langston Hughes and Jacob Lawrence

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 249 Northwest 9th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Hampton Art Lovers Presents: "One Way Ticket : Movement, Migrations and Liberty” featuring Langston Hughes & Jacob Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RYvn_0bGQcbQ500

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Miami, FL 33101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAe87_0bGQcbQ500

Beyond Van Gogh - August 3rd

Miami, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1400 N Miami Ave

Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UF5tN_0bGQcbQ500

Hacker Nation at StartUP FIU

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!

Miami, FL
With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

