San Diego, CA

Events on the San Diego calendar

 2 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are coming to San Diego.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Diego area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w79zR_0bGQcaXM00

Transportation Only- Rosarito Ensenada Bike Race Sept 25

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2125 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Come Ride with Us from San Diego to Rosarito Start Line and return with us from Ensenada finish line.  We will offer the follo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY1OC_0bGQcaXM00

Three Day Mini Vacation in Baja California Mexico

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1050 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

Celebrate Summer under the Baja California Sunshine  Make the best season to celebrate the season in Baja's Gold Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R29KF_0bGQcaXM00

Interstellar Vibration II: A Cosmic Sound Voyage

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1875 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Join us for an awe-inspiring journey of ethereal soundscapes beneath the planetarium's starlit sky and psychedelic visuals!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTDFU_0bGQcaXM00

Thursdays at Oxford Social Night Club

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 435 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

RSVP for complimentar guest list to Thursdays at Oxford Social Club. Doors open at 10p.m. Guest List open until 11pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLCwG_0bGQcaXM00

Black Boys OM in the Park- San Diego

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Allowing Black Boys and Black Men to explore Mindfulness, Meditation and Yoga- Socially Distanced -Yoga in the Park

ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Diego, CABakersfield Channel

Events return to San Diego Convention Center with some restrictions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Convention Center reopened on Sunday for its first event since March of 2020, when officials shut down large public gatherings due to the pandemic. The first scheduled convention on the calendar was for SPIE Optics + Photonics. The convention runs from Aug. 1-5.
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

San Diego Convention Center prepares to reopen to events

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Convention Center is preparing to reopen its doors to events Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. Since the pandemic started, more than 150 events were either canceled, postponed or moved online. All of that changed Friday morning. As long as...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

San Diego mask advisory

July 27, 2021 (San DIego) -- With cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 surging, San Diego County today announced its recommendations for everyone to wear masks in indoor public places. The recommendation is in line with the latest Centers for Disease Control federal guidelines.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Fret not, San Diego birdwatchers

Birdwatchers need not despair now that the winter migrants are gone. Plenty of shore birds can be found on summer evenings in the natural coastal wetland areas of San Diego County. From south to north the publicly accessible coastal wetlands include the Tijuana River Estuary, south San Diego Bay (just north of Imperial Beach and along the bay shore at Chula Vista), the San Diego River channel (inland from Sea World), Los Peñasquitos Lagoon (adjacent to Torrey Pines State Reserve), the San Dieguito River estuary, San Elijo Lagoon, Batiquitos Lagoon, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and Buena Vista Lagoon. In and around these areas look for California gulls, American avocets, brown pelicans, snowy egrets, killdeer, and redwing blackbirds.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

The latest surge in coronavirus cases is upending San Diego events — again

COVID-19 is upending live events in San Diego County again. Meals on Wheels and the San Diego County Taxpayers Association canceled upcoming fundraisers this week, citing the recent surge in coronavirus infections and the uncertainty among members of the public about gathering in large numbers. “Better safe than sorry,” said...
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego lakes

April 17, 2017 (Santee) – Santee Lakes is an idyllic place to let kids enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. On a sunny afternoon over spring break, kids at the lakes gleefully discovered their inner Tom Sawyer or Becky Thatcher.
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego showers money on homeless

San Diego city officials have gotten a splash of cold water over their handling of last year’s showers-for-the-homeless program, called Operation Shelter to Home, in a July 21 report by City Auditor Andy Hanau. “The City had an existing contract with a vendor establishing a monthly price of $20,000 per 8-stall portable shower trailer,” says the document. “However, from March through November 2020, the vendor charged the City more than double its contracted rate, overcharging the City by about $1,118,000, including more than $721,000 that was reimbursed from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.” A late-year expansion of the program brought even costlier overruns hidden from the city council. “We also found that the City did not obtain City Council approval for the increase in the portable showers contract, which increased from $3,000,000 to $6,092,608 in October 2020.” Notes the report, “According to the Chief Operating Officer’s June 9, 2021, memorandum to the Office of the City Auditor, City staff are preparing to bring the portable showers contract back to City Council in July 2021 to obtain approval for the overage.” The audit recommends that officials “determine if the City should pursue a refund from the vendor for up to $1.118 million in payments made by the City above the contracted rate for the portable showers,” which they pledged to do. “If a refund is provided, the Department of Finance should also reallocate the $721,000 in overcharged funds reimbursed from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to other eligible expenses.” Meanwhile, the document says, “the contract for food services at Operation Shelter to Home has not been ratified by City Council,” yet another omission that Matthew Vespi, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, in a July 20 memo to Hanau, has promised to rectify.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Barksdale returns to junior tennis event in San Diego

As the daughter of a tennis coach, Kaila Barksdale has been open to fatherly advice since she started playing the game. Nine years ago, the only child of Keith Barksdale competed in her first tournament at age 8 at the Barnes Tennis Center, known for promoting youth play. Now the...
San Diego, CA8newsnow.com

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off virtually with a smaller event

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation Now) — The cosplayers and celebrities stayed home for another year, with San Diego Comic-Con opting for a weekend of virtual events again in lieu of the traditional in-person extravaganza. Comic-Con@Home kicked off Friday with virtual panels, merch stores and fan activities. The virtual convention will last...
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego parades

World War II paratrooper Tom Rice to serve as Grand Marshal. November 13, 2018 (El Cajon) – The Mother Goose Parade, El Cajon’s most cherished tradition for 72 years, will roll out on Sunday, November 18th starting at 1 p.m. in downtown EL Cajon.
California Statemicechat.com

Yesterland: California Zephyr at California Adventure

Trains and theme parks are a perfect match. Yester California Adventure has a train too. It’s the California Zephyr. This sleek, streamlined beauty represents a different era than the steam trains of Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. When you are done reading, please leave your comments below. Sharing is caring!
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

"WOW- The Vegas Spectacular" returns to Rio Showroom August 10

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino's popular production, "WOW- The Vegas Spectacular," will return to Las Vegas with all new acts and performances on August 10. For the rest of the month, guests can enjoy shows that run Tuesday and Friday at 8 PM and Wednesday,...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

‘Absinthe’ in Las Vegas is absolutely intoxicating

It’s a question anyone who’s lived long enough in Las Vegas is eventually asked by their guests: “If you could only see one show while you’re in town, which one would it be?” For at least the last 10 years, that answer more often than not is probably Absinthe, a one-of-a-kind production in a one-of-a-kind venue that has been drawing rave reviews since it debuted on the Strip in 2011. It’s the kind of show you can’t wait to tell everyone about once you’ve seen it.
Denver, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Denver Meow Wolf Opens Next Month: Take a Sneak Peek Inside

Wedged between two freeway overpasses is Meow Wolf's new multi-million dollar Denver installation, Convergence Station. The attraction is Meow Wolf's largest, and is set to open on Friday, September 17. According to Meow Wolf, which first opened in Santa Fe before expanding to Las Vegas and Denver in 2021, the...
LifestyleThe Quietus

Berlin To Trial Indoor Clubbing Events This Weekend

2,000 PCR-tested clubbers will have access to six venues across the city. Berlin's Senate Department for Culture and Europe is holding a trial initiative this week to test the viability of allowing clubs and other venues to start putting on indoor events again. From 10pm on Friday (August 6) until...

