Lincoln, NE

Lincoln events calendar

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 2 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJ8o1_0bGQcLUZ00

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w anyone LC

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lincoln, NE 68502

I help successful single men & women Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal mate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnm6q_0bGQcLUZ00

ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: MICHAEL HARRISON

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 North 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Charming, likeable and laugh out loud funny, Michael Harrison is one act you don’t want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYnXA_0bGQcLUZ00

Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!)

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2110 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502

Sanctuary Worship sign-up for Westminster Presbyterian, Lincoln, NE. Guidelines are in full Event Description.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBDqA_0bGQcLUZ00

Civil Rights Conference 2021 (CRC2021)

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508

Lincoln Commission on Human Rights Civil Rights Conference & Pre-Conference

