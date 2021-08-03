Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 2 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U86jG_0bGQcFCD00

MoonLIT Thursdays w/ LUCA LUSH (21+)

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 512 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

LUCA LUSH is taking us on a voyage Thursday, Aug 5!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME73a_0bGQcFCD00

IAMAW District 141 2021 Committee Conference

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 129 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

We are delighted to announce the 2021 IAMAW District Lodge 141 Local Committee Conference.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ3pK_0bGQcFCD00

Secondary Blacksmith Class

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Learn more blacksmithing techniques after completing an Introductory Blacksmithing Class at the Old Fort.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31U700_0bGQcFCD00

DAYS OF THE DEAD : LAS VEGAS VENDOR REGISTRATION October 2021

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 North Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Days of the Dead is coming back to LAS VEGAS!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7EId_0bGQcFCD00

Couples Blacksmithing Class

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Looking for a way to heat up your relationship or just do something outrageously cool?

Learn More

Comments / 0

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
650
Followers
354
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Washington Avenue#Entertainers#Fremont Street#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy