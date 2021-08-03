Las Vegas calendar: Coming events
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 512 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
LUCA LUSH is taking us on a voyage Thursday, Aug 5!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 129 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
We are delighted to announce the 2021 IAMAW District Lodge 141 Local Committee Conference.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM
Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Learn more blacksmithing techniques after completing an Introductory Blacksmithing Class at the Old Fort.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1 North Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Days of the Dead is coming back to LAS VEGAS!!
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:30 PM
Address: 500 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Looking for a way to heat up your relationship or just do something outrageously cool?
