Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles calendar: What's coming up

Los Angeles News Beat
 2 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Los Angeles area:

Meet Former WWE Superstars Kara Drew & Cliff Compton

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Making their very first appearance at the Wrestling Guy Store, Kara Drew (FKA Cherry) and Cliff Compton (FKA Domino). They will be in store signing autographs and taking pictures with fans...

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

And The Bible Says Conference

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10525 South Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003

And The Bible Says Conference, hosted by Pastor Phillip White, is designed for those who desire to present God's word better.

Huntington Park Farmers Market

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue

Hops and Barley Beer Pong | $10 Entry | Every Tuesday

South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3905 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA

Hops and Barley Beer Pong hosted by Hops and Barley Alehouse! When: Tuesday Time: 8:00pm Where: Hops and Barley Alehouse, South Gate, California What: 2v2 Beer Pong Tournament | Double Elimination...

Los Angeles, CA
