San Antonio calendar: Events coming up

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Live events are coming to San Antonio.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Antonio:

2021 Gobble Til You Wobble 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Breastfeeding Celebration DriveThru- Medical Center Clinic San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5500 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Celebrating our WIC Breastfeeding moms! We will be giving you free goodie bags and having raffles for attendees!

The Sculptra Event | Sanova Dermatology - San Antonio Medical Center San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8122 Datapoint Drive, #1110, San Antonio, TX 78229

Learn about a revolutionary approach to anti-aging efforts and volume loss

Intermedaiate Group Salsa Lessons @ San Antonio Salsa Balcones Heights, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX

Salsa Lessons in SA! Adding Fun, Rhythm, And Confidence to Your Life. Every Saturday Level 1 at 1pm, and Level 2 at 2pm and Social at 3-4pm 12 per lesson or 20 for both. No experience or partner...