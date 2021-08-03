Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 2 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Live events are coming to San Antonio.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Antonio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnZZu_0bGQbxYc00

2021 Gobble Til You Wobble 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r3jh_0bGQbxYc00

Breastfeeding Celebration DriveThru- Medical Center Clinic

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5500 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Celebrating our WIC Breastfeeding moms! We will be giving you free goodie bags and having raffles for attendees!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367R2U_0bGQbxYc00

The Sculptra Event | Sanova Dermatology - San Antonio Medical Center

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8122 Datapoint Drive, #1110, San Antonio, TX 78229

Learn about a revolutionary approach to anti-aging efforts and volume loss

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUgDT_0bGQbxYc00

Intermedaiate Group Salsa Lessons @ San Antonio Salsa

Balcones Heights, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX

Salsa Lessons in SA! Adding Fun, Rhythm, And Confidence to Your Life. Every Saturday Level 1 at 1pm, and Level 2 at 2pm and Social at 3-4pm 12 per lesson or 20 for both. No experience or partner...

Learn More

Comments / 0

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
494
Followers
370
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Balcones Heights, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy