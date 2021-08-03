Cancel
Chicago, IL

Live events coming up in Chicago

Chicago Digest
 2 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the Chicago calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chicago area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LazWx_0bGQbpUo00

Legends of fall season kickoff yacht party JBE. SLR. SHINDIG .... S.A.T.T

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access 200, Chicago, IL 60601

Join us for an epic yacht experience as we kickoff the fall season with a bang.. Good music, food and beautiful people..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmKyE_0bGQbpUo00

Air & Water Show Booze Cruise

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Enjoy breathtaking views of the air show and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht with one of Chicago's best DJs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfFaM_0bGQbpUo00

Illusions The Drag Queen Show Chicago - Drag Queen Dinner - Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 146 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

Illusions the Drag Queen Show Chicago is the perfect combination of spectacular burlesque style and comedy performances by the industry’s best celebrity impersonators and the funniest Chicago drag queen hosts you’ll ever have the pleasure of encountering.  Come see this amazing Chicago drag queen show and laugh your ass off all night long while being amazed by the stellar performances in tribute to some of your old-time favorite classics as well as the latest pop favorites. Come see the likes of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMleb_0bGQbpUo00

Labor Day Weekend Sunset Booze Cruise on Monday, September 6th

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Labor Day On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqbL0_0bGQbpUo00

2021 Gold Coast Art Fair

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Butler Field Grant Park, Chicago, IL 60601

More than 150 juried artists will be showcasing their work in a variety of different mediums in Grant Park in downtown Chicago!

