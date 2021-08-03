Detroit calendar: What's coming up

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Detroit calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

KISS ALIVE Pyro Circus Tour 8/14 @ HARRY'S DETROIT BAR OUTDOOR VENUE Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 2482 Clifford Street, Detroit, MI 48201

KISS ALIVE Tribute Band brings PYRO CIRCUS show to Detroit Rock City. Sound, look, theatrics from #1 KISS tribute band in US!! www.DCTV.us

AIA Detroit EPC August 2021 Meet Up Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201

The AIA Detroit Emerging Professionals would like to meet up in-person once again!

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening Training Tour - Detroit Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: tba, Detroit, MI 48201

Flavor Beauty Bar Teeth Whitening Training its time to earn up to $1200+ a day! Flavor Beauty Bar presents the Professional Cosmetic Teeth

Illuminate Gallery Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

The Illuminate gallery showcases the work of students and recent graduates from a variety of design disciplines at LTU