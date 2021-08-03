Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 2 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Detroit calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0bGQbnya00

Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 2115 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0aEI_0bGQbnya00

KISS ALIVE Pyro Circus Tour 8/14 @ HARRY'S DETROIT BAR OUTDOOR VENUE

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 2482 Clifford Street, Detroit, MI 48201

KISS ALIVE Tribute Band brings PYRO CIRCUS show to Detroit Rock City. Sound, look, theatrics from #1 KISS tribute band in US!! www.DCTV.us

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Obvlt_0bGQbnya00

AIA Detroit EPC August 2021 Meet Up

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 474 Peterboro Street, Detroit, MI 48201

The AIA Detroit Emerging Professionals would like to meet up in-person once again!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcK7r_0bGQbnya00

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening Training Tour - Detroit

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: tba, Detroit, MI 48201

Flavor Beauty Bar Teeth Whitening Training  its time to earn up to $1200+ a day! Flavor Beauty Bar presents the Professional Cosmetic Teeth

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05znTV_0bGQbnya00

Illuminate Gallery

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

The Illuminate gallery showcases the work of students and recent graduates from a variety of design disciplines at LTU

Learn More

Comments / 0

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
955
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Rock City#Mi 48201#Flavor Beauty Bar#Ltu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Lucky Daye to perform free concert at Detroit’s Beacon Park

The soothing sound of soul will fill Beacon Park this Friday as Grammy-nominated R&B soul singer Lucky Daye will take the stage with a free show. After the release of his debut album Painted in 2019, Daye quickly rose in popularity receiving several Grammy nominations, performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and collaborating with several musicians, most recently BJ the Chicago Kid.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Southeast Michigan entertainment calendar Aug. 6 and beyond

Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, events are subject to change. Check with venues for updates. • Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Kendell Marvel: 7 p.m. Aug. 6, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $83+. • Chris Stapleton, Yola, Kendell Marvel: 7 p.m. Aug. 7, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $83+.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland events coming soon

1. The Stars of Summer Gala Concert in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens; 2. Sound Bath and Meditation; 3. Nada Surf / Pom Pom Squad; 4. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 5. Never Again: A Solemn Remembrance: the 76th Anniversary of the
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Top homes for sale in Detroit

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The perfect home for a first time buyer or an investor. Very clean home. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Beat

5 brunch places in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Detroit has many great brunch options. Casual dining vibe to the meal with extra entertainment? We have your tummy to the rescue. Check out this list of the five best places to brunch in Detroit. Each one of the places has its uniqueness and gives you a different ambiance.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. Casey Welborn Acoustic at Con Murphy’s 7/2 8pm; 2. South Jazz Restaurant (Copy) — Andrew Neu; 3. Deep Brunch: Mike Lion pres. "For the Love"; 4. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue; 5. EST GEE Performing Live @ Bucks 7.2;
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events coming soon

1. Basic Handgun / AZ Concealed Carry (CCW); 2. NATEWANTSTOBATTLE; 3. Intro to Mindfulness: Bringing Meditation Into Everyday Life; 4. ROCK N' BRUNCH ft PICK UP LINES!; 5. Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Long Night? Here's The Best Late Night Eats in Detroit

From the hip new spots to classic dives, here is a list of where to eat in and around downtown Detroit after 10 p.m. The Checker Bar located in Detroit not only has late night eats, but also an eye-catching red-white-checker motif on its walls that makes this bar known. The laid-back vibes here make this a great place to end your night on the town. Here you can count on options such as burgers options, pizza, or even some side dishes like their shoestring fries or onion rings.
Ohio StateNews-Herald.com

Happenings: What’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 6

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Cleveland Museum of Art: 11150 East Blvd., presents “From Caves to Tombs: Chinese Pictorial Rubbings From...
Detroit, MIlittleguidedetroit.com

10 Things to Do with Kids in Metro Detroit this Weekend

The days may all be a blur but the weekends are a time to refresh. Save time scrolling and check out this list of fun family activities you can do this weekend. Hard to believe but August is Sunday! Here are 8 activities for your family to do next month.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Bridge Card scam leave Detroiters confused: What you need to know

DETROIT - Chain messages and misinformation are being spread on social media about free Bridge Card locations and availability. In one of many posts, accounts are claiming that "free bridge cards will be given out…2 locations in Wayne County- Golightly on the Eastside and Kemeny Recreation Center in Southwest Detroit"

Comments / 0

Community Policy